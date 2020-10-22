Dr Reddy’s isolates data centre servers after detecting cyberattack

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has isolated all its data centre servers across the world for up to a day as a preventive action after detecting a cyberattack.

“We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident," Dr Reddy’s Laboratories chief information officer Mukesh Rathi said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Business news channel ETNow had earlier today reported that there has been a “mega data breach" at Dr Reddy's, which had resulted in the shutting down of key units across UK, US, Brazil, India and Russia.

While it was not clear what data the attack was targeted towards, a company official, on condition of anonymity, said that it has not had a major impact on the company’s plants.

Following the data breach report, Dr Reddy’s stock slumped as much as 4% today on the National Stock Exchange, but later trimmed some losses after the exchange filing. At 12.14 pm, the stock was down 0.5% at ₹5,023 per share.

Dr Reddy’s has been in the news recently for launching various products like the innovator brand of favipiravir, Avigan, in India, and more prominently, for getting approval to conduct clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund, one of the co-developers of the vaccine, for distribution of up to 100 million doses of the vaccine in India after it receives Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani’s approval.

