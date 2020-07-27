NEW DELHI : Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced approval from the US health regulator for Xeglyze lotion, used in treatment of head lice infestation.

In September 2015, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had signed a commercialisation deal with Australia's Hatchtech for the latter's prescription head lice product Xeglyze Lotion.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it is working to commercialise this product through partners.

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced it has received "approval of Xeglyze (abametapir) lotion... by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)".

The approval triggers the contractual pre-commercialisation milestone of $20 million (about ₹149 crore) payable to Hatchtech Pty Ltd, the company added.

Xeglyze is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.95% lower at Rs4,025 apiece on the BSE.

