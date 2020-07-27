Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Dr Reddy's Laboratories gets USFDA nod for lice treatment lotion
In September 2015, Dr Reddy's had signed a commercialisation deal with Australia's Hatchtech for the latter's prescription head lice product Xeglyze Lotion.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gets USFDA nod for lice treatment lotion

1 min read . 12:11 PM IST PTI

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories says it is working to commercialise this product through partners
  • The approval triggers the contractual pre-commercialisation milestone of $20 million payable to Hatchtech

NEW DELHI : Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced approval from the US health regulator for Xeglyze lotion, used in treatment of head lice infestation.

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced approval from the US health regulator for Xeglyze lotion, used in treatment of head lice infestation.

In September 2015, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had signed a commercialisation deal with Australia's Hatchtech for the latter's prescription head lice product Xeglyze Lotion.

In September 2015, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had signed a commercialisation deal with Australia's Hatchtech for the latter's prescription head lice product Xeglyze Lotion.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it is working to commercialise this product through partners.

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced it has received "approval of Xeglyze (abametapir) lotion... by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)".

The approval triggers the contractual pre-commercialisation milestone of $20 million (about 149 crore) payable to Hatchtech Pty Ltd, the company added.

Xeglyze is indicated for the topical treatment of head lice infestation in patients 6 months of age and older.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.95% lower at Rs4,025 apiece on the BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated