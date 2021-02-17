OPEN APP
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 12:22 PM IST PTI

The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda (capecitabine) tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.

The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda (capecitabine) tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

In a regulatory filing, Dr Reddy's laboratories announced launch of Capecitabine tablets in the US.

Quoting IQVIA Health data, Dr Reddy's said the Xeloda brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 90 million for the most recent 12 months ending in October 2020.

Dr Reddy's Capecitabine Tablets, USP are available in 150 mg and 500 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 60 and 120, respectively.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.98% lower at 4,650 apiece on BSE.

