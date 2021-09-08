Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced on Wednesday the launch of the prescription drug Minoxidil topical solution USP 2% and 5% for the treatment of female pattern hair loss(FPHL). “Dr. Reddy's will sell its products under the brand names Mintop TM 2% and Mintop Eva™ 5% respectively," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The launch follows the first-ever approval of the additional indication by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (COSCO) in India for the use of Minoxidil topical solution USP 2% and 5% for treatment of FPHL.

Minoxidil topical solution will become available as a first-line treatment option for FPHL in India. While Minoxidil topical solution has been approved in India for the treatment of alopecia in men (male pattern baldness), there are presently no other drugs approved for the treatment of FPHL in India.

Female pattern hair loss is the most common cause of hair loss in women and its prevalence increases with advancing age, often leading to psychological distress. Initial symptoms may develop during the teenage years and may lead to progressive hair loss with a characteristic pattern distribution.

Prevalence of FPHL may also increase post menopause with a possible hormonal influence. Minoxidil Topical Solution acts like a peripheral vasodilator that further enhances microcirculation to hair follicles. It can reverse the hair loss process of androgenetic alopecia by increasing the diameter of the hair shaft.

The solution is responsible for stimulating anagen growth and prolonging the anagen phase. It also stimulates anagen recovery from the telogen phase. Minoxidil will be available only on prescription by a dermatologist.

