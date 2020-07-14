Dr Reddy’s launches over-the-counter Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges in US market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday announced launch of over-the-counter Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges in the US market.

"Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Over-The-Counter Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges, 2 mg and 4 mg, the store brand version of Nicorette® Lozenges in the U.S. Market," the company said in a stock market filing.

These lozenges are used for cessation of smoking.

The nicotine lozenges brands and store brand markets had total US retail sales of approximately $200 million for the most recent 52 weeks ending in 17 May, 2020, according to IRI.

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said, “The launch of Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges represents our continuing commitment to the OTC category of Smoking Cessation. Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges are an important addition to our current offering of Nicotine Replacement Therapy including Nicotine Transdermal System Patches, sold as Habitrol® brand and various store brands. This launch truly demonstrates our ability to deliver on more complex dosage forms for the benefit of consumers who wish to quit smoking by reducing withdrawal symptoms, including nicotine cravings."

Dr. Reddy’s Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges are available in multiple pack sizes based on consumers’ requirements.

Nicorette® is a trademark of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare L.P.

At 2:30 pm on Tuesday, Dr Reddy's scrip on BSE was trading 1% higher at ₹3,941.40 while the benchmark index was trading 1.74% lower at 36,053.

