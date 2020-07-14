Dr Reddy’s launches over-the-counter Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges in US market

Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said, “The launch of Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges represents our continuing commitment to the OTC category of Smoking Cessation. Nicotine Polacrilex Lozenges are an important addition to our current offering of Nicotine Replacement Therapy including Nicotine Transdermal System Patches, sold as Habitrol® brand and various store brands. This launch truly demonstrates our ability to deliver on more complex dosage forms for the benefit of consumers who wish to quit smoking by reducing withdrawal symptoms, including nicotine cravings."