Dr Reddy's launches Wilson's disease treatment capsules in US

Dr. Reddy’s (Mint)

1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 04:00 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched generic Penicillamine capsules, used for treatment of Wilson's disease and cystinuria, in the US market.

The company announced the launch of Penicillamine capsules USP in the strength of 250 mg after it was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Bausch Health Companies Inc's Cuprimine capsules in the same strength, it added.

According to IQVIA Health data, the Cuprimine brand and generic market had US sales of approximately USD 80 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020, Dr Reddy's said.

The capsules are indicated in the treatment of Wilson's disease, cystinuria, and in patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis who have failed to respond to an adequate trial of conventional therapy.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday closed 0.20 per cent lower at 4,429.05 per scrip on the BSE.

