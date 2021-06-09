Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday partnered with Rockwell Industries for the latter’s covid-19 vaccine freezers to enable storage of Sputnik V vaccine across India.

This is the second partnership that the Hyderabad-based drugmaker has entered into for storage of the covid-19 vaccine. Last week, it had signed another agreement to partner with Snowman Logistics for nationwide distribution of Sputnik V, which Dr Reddy’s plans to start doing later this month.

The company had launched the vaccine commercially in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam on a pilot basis on 14 May but had not started distributing Sputnik V nationwide due to lack of doses and adequate cold storage infrastructure for the vaccine, which requires temperatures of -18 degree Celsius.

“Currently, our full focus is on launching Sputnik V nationwide, which is expected to commence later this month," an official in the know said.

Sputnik V is currently the vaccine with the highest efficacy among those that have received the Indian regulator’s authorisation at 91.6%. The vaccine, which is given as two doses given three weeks apart, is priced at ₹948 per dose, plus taxes and charges of private hospital hospital. The government on Tuesday announced, that including taxes and the maximum permissible service fee that can be charged by private hospitals, the price cap for the vaccine is ₹1,145 per dose.

While Snowman will manage the delivery through five of its high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, Dr Reddy’s partnership with Rockwell on Wednesday will help the company get freezers for their storage.

“Rockwell is working closely with Dr Reddy’s to develop & provide wireless IOT based controllers and data loggers which can give access to real time data of temperature and performance for the Vaccine Freezers assuring the vaccine storage conditions in each location across the country" Rockwell Industries director Prateek Gupta said in a statement.

Rockwell, in its statement, claimed that its freezer—which has received World Health Organization’s prequalification certification—can handle harsh usage conditions in rural locations as well and maintain desired temperature range.

The company said it is also exporting the vaccine freezers to various developed countries including an initial pilot deal with Japan, Gupta said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.