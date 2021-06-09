Sputnik V is currently the vaccine with the highest efficacy among those that have received the Indian regulator’s authorisation at 91.6%. The vaccine, which is given as two doses given three weeks apart, is priced at ₹948 per dose, plus taxes and charges of private hospital hospital. The government on Tuesday announced, that including taxes and the maximum permissible service fee that can be charged by private hospitals, the price cap for the vaccine is ₹1,145 per dose.