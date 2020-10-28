Dr Reddy’s plans to complete clinical trial of Sputnik vaccine by May

NEW DELHI : Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd plans to complete the phase 3 clinical trials of the Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine by midMay and be ready for approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the drugmaker’s chief executive officer Erez Israeli said Wednesday.

“Phase 2, I hope we'll be finished by December, which means not just the enrolment and the trial but also compilations of the results and, hopefully, also get positive response from the authorities that we can continue (the trial)… It (Completion of phase 3) can be as early as end of March to April or May," Israeli said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Dr Reddy’s will soon start enrolling 100 participants for the phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine, and after getting the approval to continue, recruit 1,400 subjects for phase 3, Israeli said.

He said that the company and its partner Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is in talks with vaccine manufacturers to produce and supply the covid-19 vaccine.

Israeli, however, did not give details on tentative pricing of the vaccine.

The company received the DCGI’s approval earlier this month to conduct an adaptive phase 2 and 3 clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, which has been co-developed by RDIF and Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

RDIF has partnered with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd for conducting clinical trials and distribution of the vaccines. Under the pact, RDIF will supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy’s upon regulatory approval in India.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories also announced its earnings for the July-September quarter today. The Hyderabad-based drugmaker posted a 30% slump in its consolidated net profit at ₹762 crore and a 2% increase in its consolidated revenue at ₹4,897 crore. The tepid sales growth and profit decline was on account of a high base last year due to out-licensing income from proprietary products then, chief financial officer Saumen Chakraborty said in the press conference.

The company also announced that its chief financial officer Saumen Chakraborty will be retiring in December. Upon Chakraborty’s retirement, Parag Agarwal be appointed as CFO effective 1 December. Agarwal will be joining the company as CFO (designate) on 2 November.

NSE BSE 100124 listElement-graph-11603887805471-100124

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via