Dr Reddy's isolates all data center services in wake of cyber-attack
- 'We do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident,' a top official of the company said
Indian pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said that it has isolated all data center services to take required preventive actions in the wake of a cyber-attack. The company also added that it is anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and "we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident."
Dr Reddy's shares were down 1.3% on BSE in noon trade and were trading at ₹4,982. At day's low, shares had fallen to ₹4,832.
"In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, we have isolated all data center services to take required preventive actions," Dr Reddy's said in a communication to exchanges.
Commenting on this development, Mukesh Rathi, CIO, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said, “We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident."
Last week, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India.
"This will be a multicenter and randomized controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study," they said.
Earlier in September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s upon regulatory approval in India.
