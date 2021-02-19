Dr Reddy’s seeks urgent use permit for Sputnik V

New Delhi:Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said on Friday it has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for an emergency licence for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s is currently conducting a phase 2 and 3 bridging study aimed at proving that the vaccine provides protection in the Indian people from covid-19. Dr Reddy’s will present the safety profile of the phase 2 study and interim data of the phase 3 study, which is expected to be completed by Sunday, the company said.

A subject expert committee of the Indian regulator will review the data and suggest whether it should be given authorization by DCGI. Usually, the regulator goes by the committee’s suggestion.

If an emergency licence is awarded, Sputnik V will provide India with one of the most efficacious vaccines available against covid. A phase 3 study in Russia, published in The Lancet, showed the vaccine had an efficacy of 91.6%.

This is lower than the vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna but significantly higher than that of the jab developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The Oxford vaccine is manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India under the Covishield brand. It received an emergency licence in January and is currently being administered to healthcare and other frontline workers.

The other vaccine that is being administered in India, Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin, was also given authorization in January but without efficacy data. Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella has said that he expects efficacy data to be out by March.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was originally developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is being commercialized globally by Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

RDIF had in September signed a pact with Dr Reddy’s, wherein the Indian drugmaker would conduct the bridging study and distribute doses to 100 million people if it were granted a licence. This was later increased to 125 million.

India’s Hetero Biopharma is also contracted to manufacture the vaccine—with a capacity of 100 million doses per annum through another pact with RDIF. The Russian sovereign fund is also in advanced talks with Panacea Biotec for manufacturing the vaccine. RDIF plans to manufacture 300 million doses of the vaccine in India.

