Dr Reddy’s to buy Haleon’s nicotine replacement therapy portfolio outside US for £500 mn
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA will acquire the share capital of Haleon plc's arm Northstar Switzerland
The payment comprises an upfront cash payment of £458 million and performance-based contingent payments of up to £42 million.
Mumbai: Drug major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will acquire British pharma company Haleon's global portfolio of consumer healthcare brands in the nicotine replacement therapy category outside of the US for £500 million.