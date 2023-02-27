Dr Reddy’s to buy Mayne Pharma's US generic portfolio for $105 million
- Dr. Reddy's will make an upfront cash payment of $90 million, as well as contingent payments of up to $15 million, inventory consideration, and credits for certain accrued channel liabilities to be determined on the closing date
Dr. Reddy's announced on Monday that it has agreed to buy Mayne Pharma's US generic prescription product portfolio for $105 million, according to an exchange filing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×