Dr. Reddy's announced on Monday that it has agreed to buy Mayne Pharma's US generic prescription product portfolio for $105 million, according to an exchange filing.

Dr. Reddy's will make an upfront cash payment of $90 million, as well as contingent payments of up to $15 million, inventory consideration, and credits for certain accrued channel liabilities to be determined on the closing date.

The portfolio consists of approximately 45 commercial products, four pipeline products, and 40 approved non-marketed products, including several generic products aimed at women's health. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Mayne Pharma reported total revenue for the acquired portfolio of $111 million (USD). A hormonal vaginal ring, a birth control pill, and a cardiovascular product are among the approved high-value products, the press released said.

Mayne Pharma's acquisition of a US generic portfolio will provide limited competition products to Dr. Reddy's US retail prescription pharmaceutical business. It also backs Dr. Reddy's efforts to expedite and expand access to affordable medications for patients..

Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America business, Dr. Reddy’s, said, “This important acquisition provides our North America organization with a significant foothold in the women’s health space. The acquisition is in line with our stated strategy to enhance our portfolio in our chosen growth markets. We are well-positioned to successfully integrate the portfolio and grow the business."

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Reddy’s, said, “The U.S. has always been an important market for us. The portfolio of products acquired from Mayne Pharma is a strategic fit with our growth objectives. The portfolio includes some high entry-barrier products. It also complements our existing portfolio by introducing products focused on women’s health. Our strong balance sheet enables us to acquire products of strategic importance to strengthen our base business and build for long-term growth."

The value of total addressable market for the pipeline and approved non-marketed products in the U.S. is approximately $3.6 billion (USD) for the calendar year ending in December 2022 according to IQVIA.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s ended 1.56% lower at Rs4,421 apiece on the NSE.