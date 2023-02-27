Dr Reddy’s to buy Mayne Pharma's US generic portfolio for $105 million

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Reddy’s, said, “The U.S. has always been an important market for us. The portfolio of products acquired from Mayne Pharma is a strategic fit with our growth objectives. The portfolio includes some high entry-barrier products. It also complements our existing portfolio by introducing products focused on women’s health. Our strong balance sheet enables us to acquire products of strategic importance to strengthen our base business and build for long-term growth."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}