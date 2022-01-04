Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd today said it will soon launch the generic version of Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill, Molnupiravir , news agency Reuters reported.

The antiviral pill will be named as 'Molflu', and the company will price it at ₹35 per capsule, a company spokesperson said today.

Indian drug regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had approved the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use against coronavirus on December 28.

"Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease," health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had said on Twitter earlier.

What is Molnupiravir and how to use it?

1) The antiviral drug has received approval in several countries like US and UK for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

2) It can be used by adult Covid-19 patients having blood oxygen levels 93% and having a high-risk progression of the infection including hospitalisation or death.

3) The antiviral drug is not authorised for use in patients less than 18 years and initiation of treatment in patients requiring immediate hospitalisation.

4) The pill is also not authorised for use for longer than five consecutive days.

5) The Molnupiravir can be taken twice a day for five days by people at home with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

6) Molnupiravir is administered as four 200 milligram capsules taken orally every 12 hours for five days, for a total of 40 capsules.

