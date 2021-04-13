Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will begin supply of Sputnik V vaccine imported from Russia starting in May and will over time increase domestically-sourced supplies as manufacturing of the vaccine ramps up in India, two people aware of the development said.

“The supply will start from May via the imported route and ramp up of made-in-India product will happen over time," a person aware of the development said.

However, pricing of the vaccine as well as how many doses will be supplied initially have not yet been decided as negotiations between the government and Hyderabad-based drugmaker, which is the sole licensing partner for the vaccine in India, are ongoing.

Dr Reddy’s is in pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the global commercialising partner for the vaccine, to conduct a phase 2 and 3 clinical trial and supply up to 250 million doses in the country.

RDIF is also in a partnership with five other Indian companies—Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Virchow Biotech, Stelis Biopharma and Panacea Biotec—for manufacturing a total of more than 850 million doses of the vaccine for supply to India and for exports.

RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev on Tuesday said that some of these companies have already started producing and have passed quality checks for supply to Russia, but did not answer whether these will be used to supply to India.

“Some of them are already producing Sputnik right now but ramping up to the highest capacity, I think, will take two to three months," Dmitriev said, adding that Indian companies will start producing around 50 million doses per month from “summer".

Russian sovereign fund will soon sign pacts with more companies in India for fill-finish of vaccine, he said.

“We will also have partnerships for fill and finish of vaccines in India and we will announce some partnerships in that regards as well the next two weeks," Dmitriev said.

The Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani on Tuesday gave emergency authorisation to the vaccine based on results of clinical trials in Russia, interim analysis of which an efficacy of 91.6%, as well as data from RDIF's Indian partner Dr Reddy's additional phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in India.

The authorisation comes at a critical moment and gives authorities potentially more ammunition to stem the second wave of the pandemic when daily new case additions have hit record levels.

On Monday, India added over 160,000 new cases, taking its total active cases to 1.25 million. This is in sharp contrast to the situation in January when case addition was below 20,000 per day on a regular basis.

