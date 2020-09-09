Dr Reddy’s US business gets a boost, but valuations are already rich

A recent US Appeals Court ruling favouring Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has helped the company’s shares add to its gains this year. This paves the way for the firm to launch a generic version of Vascepa in the US market which analysts had not factored in earnings projections. Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rose about 2% on Wednesday, and are now about 33% higher compared to their pre-covid highs.

Sales of Vascepa in the US are about $570 million. As is the case with generic launches, increasing competition and price erosion may be seen in gVascepa. But even at the product’s lower prices, Dr Reddy’s earnings could get the requisite fillip. “gVascepa’s launch is not part of our estimates yet and will add around 6-7% annualised earnings per share (if launched in the near term), assuming a 3-player market initially, 50% price erosion and 15-20% market share for Dr Reddy’s," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a client note.

Strategically this is good since it will help shore up the company’s US operations, which took a hard knock between 2015 and 2019 following warning letters. Analysts point out that Dr Reddy’s has moved into the fast lane on new launches. “The momentum should continue as Dr Reddy’s plans more than 25 launches from FY21. Price erosion too tapered down compared to the last few years," points out the Emkay report.

Nevertheless, the covid’19-triggered disruptions may hit Dr Reddy’s sales in FY21. Sales of injectables are less than pre-covid levels. Dr Reddy’s is also ramping up research on specialty products. But commercialisation of new products will be done through outside partners lowering the risk of making new investments on its own.

Besides, the company is expanding its footprint to non-US regions to mitigate geographical risks. In its home market, a tilted toward brand-named products and higher investments in research bodes well. The firm’s launch of 21 branded products last year is a step in that direction. Also, the integration of Wockhardt’s brand-named products is shaping up nicely, with no overlap of existing products, say analysts.

Dr Reddy’s recent boost in its active pharma ingredient business may see growth tapering in the coming quarters, though. For now, API manufacturers have seen a spurt in demand due to import substitution and expectations of a disruption in supply chain. Hence, end-users are stocking up active pharma ingredients. Hence, the revenue growth of 88% year-on-year seen in the API segment in Q1 may not sustain.

Even so, much of the shift in business and the recent pickup in growth momentum have already been priced in. Even on expanded earnings, it is now quoting at a forward valuation of about 24 times FY22 expected earnings.

