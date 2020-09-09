Dr Reddy’s US business gets a boost, but valuations are already rich

Sales of Vascepa in the US are about $570 million. As is the case with generic launches, increasing competition and price erosion may be seen in gVascepa. But even at the product’s lower prices, Dr Reddy’s earnings could get the requisite fillip. “gVascepa’s launch is not part of our estimates yet and will add around 6-7% annualised earnings per share (if launched in the near term), assuming a 3-player market initially, 50% price erosion and 15-20% market share for Dr Reddy’s," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a client note.