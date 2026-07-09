Dr Reddy's delays semaglutide supplies due to API issue

MUMBAI: Dr Reddy's Laboratories' plans to capitalize on the early generic semaglutide market have hit a setback after manufacturing issues delayed supplies of the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drug, forcing the company to cut its expected volumes for the year.

Advertisement

The drugmaker said in an exchange filing on Thursday that supplies of its generic semaglutide would be delayed, with shipments now expected to resume by November, after certain batches were found to be out of specification.

The issue stems from the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in the product. Commercial supplies will remain on hold until the problem is resolved, the company said, adding that there was no impact on patient safety or its existing global regulatory filings.

Also Read | India plans pharma packaging registry to curb fakes

The disclosure rattled investors, sending the Hyderabad-based company's shares down more than 6% intraday before they closed 5.77% lower at ₹1,271.20 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

Speaking on an investor call later on Thursday, the company's management said supplies were likely to resume by November. It also cut its expected supply for the .current fiscal to 6-7 million pens from an earlier estimate of 12 million. Existing inventory in India and Canada, where the drugmaker received approval in May, has not been impacted, the company said.

Advertisement

While the company's leadership maintained its broader FY27 financial outlook, analysts said a prolonged disruption could erode its competitive advantage in the generic semaglutide market. Dr Reddy's was among the first companies to launch a generic version of the diabetes and weight-loss drug in Canada.

The company said it detected an impurity during API testing in pre-validation batches while scaling up production.

Beyond selling its own brand, Dr Reddy's also manufactures semaglutide for other drugmakers.

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharma said on Thursday that it was recalling select batches of its Semalix injection (2mg and 4mg), manufactured by Dr Reddy's, as a "precautionary measure". Its oral semaglutide tablets, as well as other dosages of the injections, remain unaffected, it said.

Also Read | Age Care Labs raises ₹85 crore to scale senior care services

Dr Reddy's manufacturing partner, contract manufacturer OneSource Specialty Pharma, said in a separate exchange filing that the development would have no material impact on its operations.

Advertisement

"While we stay committed to our long-standing valuable partnership with DRL, we have enough demand for the product from other customers, including for Canada, and our capacities are fully committed," it said.

About the Author Jessica Jani Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capit...Read More ✕ Jessica Jani Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.