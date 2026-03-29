MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will have 30 days to sell existing stock of its semaglutide drug branded “Olymviq” before discontinuing the name, after the Delhi High Court recorded the company’s undertaking to cease its use in a trademark dispute with Novo Nordisk.
Dr Reddy’s gets 30 days to sell ‘Olymviq’ stock in Novo trademark case
SummaryDr Reddy’s has agreed to rebrand semaglutide drug amid a dispute with Novo Nordisk.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will have 30 days to sell existing stock of its semaglutide drug branded “Olymviq” before discontinuing the name, after the Delhi High Court recorded the company’s undertaking to cease its use in a trademark dispute with Novo Nordisk.
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