Dr Reddy's Q4: Firm declares dividend of ₹40, check details here1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 06:03 PM IST
The final dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of declaration of the final dividend.
Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has declared a final dividend of ₹40 (800%) per equity share of face value of ₹5 on Wednesday. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
