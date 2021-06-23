Draft e-commerce rules transparent and reliable: CAIT

“With the release of a draft of the proposed rules for e-commerce under Consumer Protection Act, the much controversial e-commerce business in India will transform in a new shape leaving no scope for the foreign funded e-commerce companies to further dodge the policy or the rules. However, beside the rules, there is a need for a Monitoring mechanism to ensure that laws and the rules are complied in toto both in letter and spirit," B C Bhartia, national president and Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT said.