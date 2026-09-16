MUFG's Dragon Funds to deepen India-Japan, Asia-Pacific focus; eyes $600 mn fund

Mumbai: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)-backed Dragon Funds is looking to strengthen its presence in the India-Japan and Asia-Pacific corridor as it seeks to raise its second fund with a $600 million corpus to invest in high-growth startups, Aakash Tulsani, managing director and investment committee member at the firm, said.
Dragon Funds’ second fund will continue to focus on sectors such as financial services, consumer and enterprise, targeting companies that have the potential to grow faster while maintaining a sustainable business model. The $600 million fund size reflects the firm’s strategy and its plans to invest in India and across the broader Asia-Pacific region. The fund will formally begin raising money next year.