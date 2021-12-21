BENGALURU : Rachana Jain, wife of Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, has bought a luxury duplex apartment in south Mumbai’s Peddar Road for ₹72 crore, or over ₹one lakh per sq ft. The duplex apartment, spread across the 29th and 30th floors, has been bought from Sameer Bhojwani-promoted Jeevesh Developers and Properties Pvt Ltd. The sale deed was signed this week and Jain paid a stamp duty of ₹2.88 crore, showed documents accessed through Zapkey.com that aggregates publicly available property registration data. Jain will also get seven car parks as part of the transaction. Mint has reviewed a copy of the sale deed.

The upscale project is a joint development between JSW Group and Mumbai-based developer Sameer Bhojwani. The transaction is among the most expensive residential property deals in the country.

“We are witnessing several deals in the tech startups space where promoters are either selling or raising a lot of money given the huge investor demand. Such deals offer good liquidity to promoters and early employees who end up buying luxury homes to fulfill their aspirations and also cut some tax outgo resulting from capital gains," said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.

Jain didn’t respond to an email query sent on Tuesday evening.

Dream Sports, the parent of popular fantasy gaming company Dream11, in November said it had raised $840 million from investors in a deal that valued the sports technology firm at $8 billion.

The south Mumbai highrise has seen a spate of high-value transactions in recent months.

In December, Pooja Dhoot, daughter in law of Videocon Ltd chairman Venugopal Dhoot, bought a luxury duplex apartment in south Mumbai’s Peddar Road for ₹52 crore, or about ₹1.5 lakh per sq ft. Dhoot bought the 3400 sq ft property in the ‘33 South’ housing complex from Peddar Realty Pvt Ltd and JSW Steel, subsidiaries of JSW Group, showed documents accessed through Zapkey.com that aggregates publicly available property registration data.

The ’33 South’ condominium has seen a string of high-profile sale transactions in recent months. In December itself, JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain bought a duplex apartment in the high-rise building for ₹45 crore, or more than ₹1.32 lakh per sq ft.

The Motilal Oswal family trust recently bought two duplex apartments spread across 6,800 sq ft on the 13th and 17th floors of the same building for ₹101 crore. Earlier in March, this year, Enam Asset Management Co. Pvt Ltd co-founder Jiten Doshi had bought two duplex apartments in this project for ₹61 crore.

Mumbai, the country’s most valuable property market, has seen a sustained momentum in residential sales in the past year or so, on the back of a stamp duty exemption, besides low interest rates and pent-up demand. The Maharashtra government had cut stamp duty charges to 2% from 5% from September to December-end 2020. Stamp duty was charged at 3% of the agreement value from January to March- end this year.

