Dream 11 co-founder Harsh Jain’s wife buys Rs72 crore south Mumbai duplex

In December, Pooja Dhoot, daughter in law of Videocon Ltd chairman Venugopal Dhoot, bought a luxury duplex apartment in south Mumbai’s Peddar Road for ₹52 crore, or about ₹1.5 lakh per sq ft. Dhoot bought the 3400 sq ft property in the ‘33 South’ housing complex from Peddar Realty Pvt Ltd and JSW Steel, subsidiaries of JSW Group, showed documents accessed through Zapkey.com that aggregates publicly available property registration data.The ’33 South’ condominium has seen a string of high-profile sale transactions in recent months. In December itself, JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain bought a duplex apartment in the high-rise building for ₹45 crore, or more than ₹1.32 lakh per sq ft.The Motilal Oswal family trust recently bought two duplex apartments spread across 6,800 sq ft on the 13th and 17th floors of the same building for ₹101 crore. Earlier in March, this year, Enam Asset Management Co. Pvt Ltd co-founder Jiten Doshi had bought two duplex apartments in this project for ₹61 crore.Mumbai, the country’s most valuable property market, has seen a sustained momentum in residential sales in the past year or so, on the back of a stamp duty exemption, besides low interest rates and pent-up demand. The Maharashtra government had cut stamp duty charges to 2% from 5% from September to December-end 2020. Stamp duty was charged at 3% of the agreement value from January to March- end this year.