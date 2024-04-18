Active Stocks
'Dream-come-true turned into worst nightmare': FlexiMe co-founder tells what 'thanking Shark Tank India' cost him

Written By Akriti Anand

Shark Tank India Season 3: FlexiMe co-founder Manjeet Singh said the company “got amazing visibility and branding and we were on the moon literally” after appearing on the show. However, the startup was in for a dramatic twist exactly a month after this.

FlexiMe co-founders Amit Bhayani and Manjeet Singh with Shark Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India Season 3.Premium
FlexiMe co-founders Amit Bhayani and Manjeet Singh with Shark Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India Season 3.

FlexiMe co-founder Manjeet Singh took to LinkedIn to seek help at a time when his "best dream-come-true" moment "converted into his worst nightmare" in just 30 days. The co-founders of FlexiMe, a Wellness and Fitness Service, appeared on the Shark Tank India Season 3 on March 13.

"On 13th March, we got blessed and thankful to Sony Live and News Production and Shark Tank India for airing us on Shark Tank India season 3," Manjeet Singh said in a post. He first took the opportunity to explain how his company's brand recognition and visibility boosted up after appearing on the show.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank season 3: 24-year old pitcher gets schooled by sharks; Anupam Mittal says 'dramebaazi ka bohot shauq hai’

"Our traffic grew by approx 80x and lead flow increased by over 40x. We got amazing visibility and branding and we were on the moon literally. We saw an amazing boost on social media especially Instagram and social media traffic boomed," Singh said.

However, FlexiMe was in for a dramatic twist a month after….

Exactly a month after, on April 13, FlexiMe founders started witnessing their "worst nightmare". Singh said, "Suddenly our worst nightmare started on 13th April 2024 exactly 30 days after airing when our Instagram suddenly got blocked without any warning."

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India Season 3 Judges share tips before premier: ‘Focus on value creation’

"Our ads account got blocked, it crashed our business and significant effect on leads and business. Our revenues have been constantly falling, organic traffic dropping and missing all targets. Clients are getting worried as we have no social presence and it's killer for an online business such as ours," Singh explained.

What had happened exactly?

Singh informed via his LinkedIn post that Sony had "reported logo infringement and some other violations against" FlexiMe and seven other companies.

"All we did was uploading some reels and posts of our own episode and thanking Shark Tank India. We never had any ill intentions," Singh said. "Suddenly all our Instagram and ad accounts have been blocked. We have running pillar to post to get it resolved," he added.

ALSO READ: Watch: ‘GOAT’ Ashneer Grover calls Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar ‘most insecure’ judges in Shark Tank India Season 3

Singh further alleged that his company was never sent any warning email or given calls regarding the issue. "Else we would have immediately complied," the co-founder said.

He said his team as written apology emails to Sony Pictures Entertainment, Shark Tank India, legal teams and also to Meta teams. "However, no one is responding or helping us. It has been over 5 days, all of us founders and teams haven't been able to catch up sleep and trying all alternatives," he added.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India Season 3: What did Sharks say on 'Daak Room' startup once praised by PM ModI

"We are building FlexifyMe with a mission to help people live a life free from pain with best inetntions. Now we and team are losing complete hopes and requesting all LinkedIn family to help us in sharing with all relevant people so we can resolve it. We have built our accounts, business with years of hard work and sweat. Now everything is at stake," he said.

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 05:41 PM IST
