'Dream-come-true turned into worst nightmare': FlexiMe co-founder tells what 'thanking Shark Tank India' cost him
Shark Tank India Season 3: FlexiMe co-founder Manjeet Singh said the company “got amazing visibility and branding and we were on the moon literally” after appearing on the show. However, the startup was in for a dramatic twist exactly a month after this.
FlexiMe co-founder Manjeet Singh took to LinkedIn to seek help at a time when his "best dream-come-true" moment "converted into his worst nightmare" in just 30 days. The co-founders of FlexiMe, a Wellness and Fitness Service, appeared on the Shark Tank India Season 3 on March 13.