Dream Sports’ DreamSetGo partners Manchester United

Partnership to offer fans an exclusive experiences and deepen the clubs’ fan engagement in the country
DreamSetGo, a sports experiences and travel company, has partnered Manchester United to become its ‘supporter travel supplier’ for India.
The company said this is a first-of-its-kind partnership for its Indian fans to get access to experiences and deepen the clubs’ fan engagement in the country.
Through the association, the company will sell official match tickets, premium matchday hospitality, as well as opportunities to meet first team players, observe training sessions, etc.
Monish Shah, founder and chief business officer of the company said, “Manchester United is one of the world’s most followed football clubs with a massive following in India. Our partnership will give these fans an opportunity to visit the legendary Old Trafford stadium, create memories for a lifetime by creating customized and unique experiences."
Victoria Timpson, CEO of alliances and partnerships, Manchester United, said, “The Club has a large and passionate fan following in India and through our partnership with DreamSetGo we are pleased to be able to welcome these fans to Old Trafford, by offering some truly unique travel packages from a trusted and reliable travel provider.
"The company which was founded in 2019 has official partnerships with sports clubs and events for Indian fans to travel to, for instance, Manchester City, Chelsea FC, ICC Travel and Tours, AO Travel, F1 Experiences etc. It recently announced Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. In November 2021, DreamSports, its parent company raised $840 million at a valuation of $8 billion from Falcon Edge, DST and also saw participation from TPG and Footpath Ventures.
The travel market in India is projected to reach $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20, according to a report by industry chamber Ficci.