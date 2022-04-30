NEW DELHI : Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, a sports technology company, has announced the launch of the “DreamJab" programme in collaboration with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF).

The programme will look at training 30 young athletes, and they will be provided with extensive training in the sport of boxing. With the vision to create special opportunities for the country’s growing number of sportswomen, 20 out of the 30 selected athletes under the programme will be female.

The aim and objective of the programme is to develop, nurture and mentor boxers from grassroots to elite levels, and to enable their participation at national/international competitions.

The three year programme will be offered at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy in Manipur, where DSF will provide holistic support to the athletes in the form of gold-standard coaching and training, equipment, lodging, nutrition, and education along with participation in various national and international tournaments. “DreamJab" builds on the success of their previous collaboration with MKRBF in 2021 for supporting six young and gifted female boxers.

To further strengthen the partnership between the two foundations, Mary Kom will also join them as an advisor to work towards their common goal of creating a meaningful impact in India’s sporting ecosystem.

“It is my hope to ensure that no future promising boxer has to endure the same struggles that I went through. Through this collaboration, we will provide world-class mentoring and all-around support to athletes so that they can focus on excelling at their sport and making the country proud," Mary Kom said.

Bhavit Sheth, COO & co-founder, Dream Sports said, “In recent years, India has seen great potential and success in boxing, especially from the country’s highly talented young athletes. Through our continued collaboration with MKRBF, we aim to make this sport more accessible and further strengthen India’s position as a global powerhouse in the sport."