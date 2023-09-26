Dream11 challenges ₹40,000 Cr GST evasion notice in Bombay High Court: Report

Dream11 challenges ₹40,000 Cr GST evasion notice in Bombay High Court: Report1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Dream11, the leading fantasy gaming company in India, has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court to contest a show cause notice from tax authorities. The notice accuses Dream11 of evading goods and services tax (GST) and failing to pay the 28% GST on the nominal value of bets.
Dream11, headed by Harsh Jain, has apparently followed in the footsteps of Gameskraft by resorting to legal action in response to a show cause notice from tax authorities.
