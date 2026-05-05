Dream11 parent Dream Sports enters stockbroking with AI-powered platform DreamStreet

Dream Sports, the parent company of Dream11, has entered into the stockbroking space with the launch of DreamStreet as it looks to diversify beyond sports entertainment and tap into the country's growing retail investor base.

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In a statement on Monday, Dream Sports said the launch of the new-age broking platform is aimed at simplifying investing and boosting demat account penetration in the country.

The platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI), data-driven insights, and access to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered research analysts and investment advisors to help users make informed investment decisions, according to a statement.

DreamStreet is targeted at first-time investors and individuals who have stayed away from financial markets due to perceived complexity or lack of guidance.

At launch, the platform will allow investments in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with futures and options (F&O) and initial public offerings (IPOs) expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.

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"India's demographic tailwinds -- rising disposable incomes, growing financial literacy, and rapid smartphone adoption -- are creating a generational opportunity for retail participation in financial markets," DreamStreet Co-founder and CEO Rahul Mirchandani said.