NEW DELHI: Fantasy sports platform Dream11 on Thursday said it has tie up with global sports brand Puma to launch its first athleisure collection in India. The merchandise includes t-shirts, flip-flops and caps, and will be available online on FanCode Shop, at exclusive Puma stores and Puma.com.

With over 100 million users, Dream11 said this move is a way of connecting with sports fans offline while tapping into the athleisure market in India which is growing at a rate of 20-25% annually.

Harsh Jain, CEO & co-founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports, said, “Puma shares our belief in making sports better for all, and we are certain that this collaboration will strengthen Dream11’s offline brand affinity and loyalty. We are sure that this sporty collection will resonate with both our 100 million users and Puma brand champions."

The first collection was launched just in time for the IPL season 14. The collaboration also includes an Autumn-Winter range which will be exclusively available during the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be hosted in India. The PUMAXDream11 collection is branded under the campaign theme ‘Dream It. Own It’.

Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia, said, “Dream11 and Puma share a common vision to grow the culture of sports in India. As pioneers of fantasy sports in the country, they understand the pulse of sports enthusiasts and have been powering this ecosystem by giving fans a platform to follow, track and actively engage with the game. Creating an exclusive PUMAxDream11 range will give their 100 million users access to sport-inspired merchandise."

Dream11 allows users to play fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, volleyball, handball, rugby, futsal, American football and baseball on its platform. It is the flagship brand of Dream Sports, and one of India’s leading sports technology companies.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.