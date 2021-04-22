Dream11 partners Puma to launch first athleisure collection

Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia, said, “Dream11 and Puma share a common vision to grow the culture of sports in India. As pioneers of fantasy sports in the country, they understand the pulse of sports enthusiasts and have been powering this ecosystem by giving fans a platform to follow, track and actively engage with the game. Creating an exclusive PUMAxDream11 range will give their 100 million users access to sport-inspired merchandise."