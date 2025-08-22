Dream11 stops all paid contests, pivots to ‘free-to-play’ online social game

Popular online gaming platform, Dream11, on Friday, 22 August 2025, announced that the company has stopped all of its paid contests, while the platform pivots to a ‘free-to-play’ online social game, according to an official statement.

“This morning, we stopped all paid contests on Dream11 and pivoted entirely to a free-to-play online social game,” the company said in an official statement shared on the social media platform X.

This move from the company comes after the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Friday gave an assent to the Online Gaming Bill 2025, which bans all online money gaming services in the nation.

“We have always been and will always be a law-abiding company, and have conducted our business in compliance with the laws. While we believe that progressive regulations would have been the right way forward, we will respect the law and will fully comply with The Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Law, 2025”, they said in the statement.

The company also disclosed that, from now on, its FanCode, DreamSetG, Dream Game Studios, and the Dream Sports Foundation businesses will continue to function as its main operations.

According to a recent Reuters report, other popular gaming applications like PokerBaazi and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have also stopped their real-money offerings.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government called these games high-risk and of financial harm to the users due to potential psychological damage from the content consumption.

The agency report also highlighted, citing people aware of the development, that the gaming companies are consulting lawyers on moving against the ban on alleged grounds of a lack of consultation and a threat to a fast-growing sector.

What is the Online Gaming Bill 2025? Mint reported earlier today that President Droupadi Murmu has given the assent to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. This bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

The Bill was presented and passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, prior to the Rajya Sabha approval.

This Online Gaming Bill 2025 bans all online money-gaming platforms, with facilitators facing up to three years in jail and fines of up to ₹1 crore. The regulation also mandates that if someone promotes these platforms through advertisements, they can attract up to two years of imprisonment and fines of up to ₹50 lakh, according to the news report.