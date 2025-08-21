Dream11 to shut real money gaming operations, focus on alternatives, says report

Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy gaming major Dream11, is reportedly set to shut down its real money gaming (RMG) operations, following India's new Online Gaming Bill 2025, according to Entrackr, citing sources.

Livemint reached out to the company seeking an official statement on the report, and Dream11 declined to comment.

Speaking to the publication, the sources said that staff was informed about the decision to shut down real money gaming operations via an internal town hall on August 20. They added that RMG contributes to over 67 per cent of Dream Sports' annual revenues.

Dream11 moving on to other avenues? The Entrackr report further cited another source saying that Dream11 will move from RMG to expand instead into non-real money options such as Sportz Drip and Fancode. Besides this, focus will reportedly also move to its other investments such as Willow TV and Cricbuzz and expansion into overseas markets.

“The firm is also likely to explore new game formats for overseas markets, similar to the strategy adopted by Mobile Premier League (MPL),” a second source the online publication.

This source added that impact of the RMG section would have a ripple effect, triggering “severe cost-cutting measures, including mass layoffs, as the RMG business employed the majority of the firm’s workforce”.

Parliament bans all forms of online money games The Rajya Sabha on August 21 approved the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, sealing the deal on the Indian government banning all forms of online money games in the country. The bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on August 20.

The bill ‘Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025’ was presented in the Upper House by Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, who said the legislation will promote two-thirds of the online gaming segment, but will ban online money games, “which have become a big problem for society, especially middle-class youth”.

“There is addiction. The family's savings are lost. It is estimated that 45 crore people have fallen victim to it. More than ₹20,000 crore of our middle-class families' hard-earned money has been destroyed,” Vaishnaw said.

Besides online real money gaming, the bill also seeks to prohibit ads related to such games, and bars banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games.

What are online money games? What does the bill stipulate? Online money games are played by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other rewards.

The bill proposes that any person offering an online money gaming service in violation of the stipulated provisions will face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine that may extend to ₹ 1 crore or both.

1 crore or both. The provisions also stipulate imprisonment of up to two years and or a fine of up to ₹ 50 lakh, or both, for those indulging in advertisements in contravention of rules.