DreamSetGo appoints Sourav Ganguly as its first brand ambassador

Ganguly will play a key role in promoting its curated experiences offered through its key partnerships with Manchester City, Chelsea FC, ICC Travel and Tours, AO Travel, F1 Experiences
DreamSetGo, a sports experiences and travel platform, has announced Sourav Ganguly as its first brand ambassador.
The company was launched in 2019 for people to get access to worldwide sporting events and is owned by Dream Sports, a sports technology company that also houses sports brands like Dream11, FanCode, Dream Capital, DreamPay, and KheloMore etc.
“This company has been instrumental in revolutionising engagement, curating personalized experiences and memories for a lifetime for sports fans. I look forward to supporting its vision of creating accessibility for the biggest sporting events across the globe," Ganguly said.
As the “Supercaptain" for the company, the veteran cricketer will play a key role in promoting its curated experiences offered through its key partnerships with Manchester City, Chelsea FC, ICC Travel and Tours, AO Travel, F1 Experiences etc.
Monish Shah, founder and chief business officer of the company said, “We are thrilled to have Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador. His unparalleled love and contribution to sports will help us reach fans across the country, and promote our ability to create unique and memorable experiences."
In November 2021, DreamSports raised $840 million at a valuation of $8 billion from Falcon Edge, DST and also saw participation from TPG and Footpath Ventures.
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, a report has claimed. According to the report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020.