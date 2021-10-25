Dresma.ai Inc raises $3 mn from SVQuad, Inventus Capital Partners, Thinkuvate

MUMBAI : Dresma Inc., which enables online sellers to create winning product imagery by digitizing the visual content creation process, on Monday announced that it has successfully raised $3 million in seed funding led by SVQuad with participation from Inventus Capital Partners and Thinkuvate.

By providing an automated workflow as the backbone of visual content creation, Dresma has made generation of high quality images scalable to support increase in RoI and boost productivity, thus empowering millions of businesses of all sizes and transforming the way they sell online. With Dresma’s solution, online sellers can make the AI/ML-based technology a part of their businesses’ DNA.

Siddharth Sinha, chief executive officer, Dresma, said, “Arresting images are a must to convert browsers to buyers online irrespective of categories. Our DoMyShoot app enables creation of professional quality product images for selling on marketplaces, online storefronts or through social commerce, in minutes. We are very excited with the endorsement of our vision with this investment."

The funding will help Dresma rapidly scale up the solution and explore higher engagement video and augmented reality content, which is the next frontier.

“Dresma has created a compelling solution to help sellers globally get visual content on to marketplaces without professional photographers. We are excited to support the next phase of growth of Dresma," said Kanwal Rekhi, principal partner, SVQuad.

Founded in July 2019, Dresma Inc. has its corporate headquarters in Cupertino, USA, and its global development and support team in Gurugram, India.

Its vision is to democratize the creation of eCommerce visual content, which remains one of the major bottlenecks in the scaling of online businesses.

The pandemic has further accelerated the transition to online retail fuelling an urgency for brands, retailers, and marketplace sellers to find new digital solutions for rapid creation of stand-out visual content.

Dresma serves a multitude of sectors—automobile, e-commerce, food and real estate, among others. The core application, DoMyShoot is the simplest solution for online sellers to take control of their e-commerce images and is used by thousands of online sellers across Amazon, Reliance Retail and Walmart.

