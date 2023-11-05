comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ Companies / News/  DRI conducts search operation at Havells India office
Back Back

DRI conducts search operation at Havells India office

 Livemint

Havells India, a leading electrical goods manufacturer, announced that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence conducted searches at its Noida office over alleged misclassification in import of Heating Element.

DRI conducts searches at Havells India's Noida officePremium
DRI conducts searches at Havells India's Noida office

Havells India, one of the leading manufacturers of electrical goods and appliances in the country, informed in a regulatory filing that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted searches at its Noida office on Saturday (4 Nov).

"The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has conducted a search at the Corporate office of the Company viz. Havells India Limited in Noida, which concluded this morning on 4th November 2023 at around 2:20 am," Havells India said in the BSE filing.

The search was conducted over "alleged misclassification in import of Heating Element," the company said.

According to the company- which operates in the consumer electrical and appliances market with brands such as Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard, and REO - its impact on financial, operation, or other activities on the company cannot be quantified at this point.

However, it said, "In the preliminary assessment, we understand that it will not have any material impact on financial operations or other activities of the company."

DRI acts as the lead agency to check smuggling and cases of commercial fraud.

On Friday, Havells India's stock price was up by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1265.85 per share.

The stock's 52-week high is 1466 and its 52-week low is 1092.

Havells India reported a consolidated net profit of 249.08 crore in the September quarter. Its revenue from operations stood at 3,900.33 crore. Total expenses of Havells India in the September quarter were at 3,617.49 crore, up 4.20%.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 02:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App