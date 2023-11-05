DRI conducts search operation at Havells India office
Havells India, a leading electrical goods manufacturer, announced that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence conducted searches at its Noida office over alleged misclassification in import of Heating Element.
Havells India, one of the leading manufacturers of electrical goods and appliances in the country, informed in a regulatory filing that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted searches at its Noida office on Saturday (4 Nov).
