Drink up: It’s the season of stress for breweries
SummaryLiquor makers and drinkers may be in for a spell of distress. Indian breweries are facing multiple headwinds, from excise duty hikes in Karnataka—a huge liquor market—to rising raw material prices. In turn, consumers, too, may be impacted. Mint explains how:
How are liquor sales doing post-covid?
After two years of pandemic-related disruptions, which saw a temporary suspension of liquor sales as well as closure of bars and pubs, the liquor industry rebounded sharply in 2022-23, shored up by pent-up demand. Total sales of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in 2022-23 stood at 385 million cases (one case is 9 litres), up nearly 14% over the previous year. Compared with pre-covid levels, it is up 12%. This signals an end to pandemic-linked distress. The industry is also witnessing greater sales of premium liquor, which means Indians are drinking more of the good stuff.