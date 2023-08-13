Drink up: It’s the season of stress for breweries

How are liquor sales doing post-covid?

After two years of pandemic-related disruptions, which saw a temporary suspension of liquor sales as well as closure of bars and pubs, the liquor industry rebounded sharply in 2022-23, shored up by pent-up demand. Total sales of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in 2022-23 stood at 385 million cases (one case is 9 litres), up nearly 14% over the previous year. Compared with pre-covid levels, it is up 12%. This signals an end to pandemic-linked distress. The industry is also witnessing greater sales of premium liquor, which means Indians are drinking more of the good stuff.