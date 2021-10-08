NEW DELHI : DrinksDeli—an online portal that sells alcoholic beverages in markets such as Hong Kong—has forayed into India selling non-alcoholic beverages such as cocktail mixers and packaged coffee.

In Hong Kong DrinksDeli Asia operates as an online alcohol and beverage delivery platform. In India, where sale of alcohol is a state subject, online delivery of alcoholic beverages is largely barred in most states.

In India, DrinksDeli will sell brands across six categories namely—health drinks, sodas and tonics, cocktail mixers and syrups, teas, coffees and drinkware.

In its initial listing it will sell brands such as Svami, Vahdam Teas, Sleepy Owl, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Jade Forest, Vaum Tonics, Coolberg, Araku Coffee, Fearless Tea, Sepoy & Co, Exalte, Bengal Bay, Beanly, among others.

India’s market for such niche beverages, including flavoured teas, mixers and ready to drink coffee has evolved.

The pandemic has also accelerated the use case for such beverages as consumers—stuck for longer hours at home—sought more variety in foods and beverages. Meanwhile, start-ups have also emerged selling such brands.

The range of beverages and brands is targeted towards foodies and connoisseurs with door-to-door delivery service, the company said in a statement.

“Many major moments of our day and major celebrations in our lives feature a beverage that is appropriate for the occasion or the event or the people we are with, be it tea or coffee brewed in many different ways, to cocktail mixes to the humble lemonade," said Pratham Wahi, founder, DrinksDeli, India.

The pandemic has also accelerated the growth of specialized e-commerce websites, a shift from large marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon that list and sell a range of goods. Verticals focus on very specific products and offer a wider variety of foods in that category.

