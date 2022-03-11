Drone industry can apply for Rs120 crore PLI scheme till Mar 31; 10 points

The government invites applications from the drone industry for Production Linked Incentive (PLI). The last date for submitting an application is set on March 31, 2022. The PLI scheme which is a follow-through of the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, is intended to catalyse super-normal growth in the upcoming drone sector. The scheme is also another step towards the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vission. The scheme for the drone industry offers notable benefits to almost all sectors in India and can be significant creators of employment and economic growth on account of their reach, versatility, and ease of use, especially in the country's remote and inaccessible areas.

