DroneAcharya eyes runway success from training 25k drone pilots a year

“Shankar is a long-time professional investor. He guided me to go public, though at that point in time, the firm was in initial stages. But then, he convinced me. Otherwise, the plan was to go public in 2023-2024 but then we fast-tracked it by a year. It helped and the results are here for everyone to see," Srivastava said, adding that he is confident of growth as the firm has a solution to an acute problem—shortage of pilots.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}