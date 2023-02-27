DroneAcharya partners with Gridbots Technologies for drone manufacturing, stock down by 4%
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations said that the company has partnered with Gridbots for manufacturing drones, to develop more products, cross selling of products and services and mutual sharing of technology, knowledge, others
DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd on Monday announced that the company has partnered with Ahmedabad based Gridbots Technologies Private Limited, for manufacturing of drones and other purposes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×