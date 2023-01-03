NEW DELHI : Drones have undergone rapid transformation in the last two years, moving beyond the role of capturing photos and videos. Today, they are being used to deliver vaccines, inspect pipelines and power lines, combat locusts, spray crops, survey mines, and digitize land mapping.

Though conglomerates like the Tatas, Ambanis, Adanis, and Mahindras have entered the drone market, startups have taken the lead. Last week, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovation’s IPO was oversubscribed 177 times, with subscriptions totalling ₹6,016 crore for an issue size of just ₹34 crore, highlighting the positive outlook on the sector.

Last 18 months have seen a flurry of activity, such as the Drone Rules, 2021, the airspace map, unmanned traffic management policy and drone import ban, the single-window DigitalSky Platform, a certification scheme, awareness drives, production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, drone-purchase subsidies and large orders by government ministries, Amber Dubey, former joint secretary at the ministry of civil aviation, said.

“Sensing the high potential, large industrial houses have set up in-house drone entities or acquired leading drone startups. The first IPO in the drone sector in December was highly successful. 2023 may see more IPOs and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. The platform is set. 2023 may see the impact of these policy and regulatory reforms on revenue growth and job creation on the ground," he added.

Industry experts are confident that the use of drones will rise in the precision agriculture segment, infrastructure, healthcare, logistics, defence, disaster management, mining, media, and law enforcement.

“2021 was unlocking of the sector, 2022 was more about rising, from 20-25 startups to over 200 startups in the drone ecosystem revolving around multiple things. The utility of drones in every segment will amplify by at least 10 times in 2023. More and more companies will jump in. Drone delivery and some bit of activity are expected to happen in air taxis by the end of 2023. The first quarter will be very important for drone deliveries," said Ankit Kumar, founder and chief executive of Skye Air Mobility.

The geopolitical climate has led nations to invest in drone warfare technology, creating opportunities for companies producing drone components and related products.

“There is a lot of push from the government to make as much as possible in India, in view of the tensions going on in our neighbouring countries. There is a huge push to build batteries, motors and propellers in India. There are a lot of contract manufacturers who are doing LED and mobile phones with precision manufacturing. They are also getting into drones. Our indigenous content is increasing by around 5% every year," Nagendran Kandasamy, founder and chief executive, Throttle Aerospace, said.