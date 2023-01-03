Drones eye wider horizons as new utilities emerge

“2021 was unlocking of the sector, 2022 was more about rising, from 20-25 startups to over 200 startups in the drone ecosystem revolving around multiple things. The utility of drones in every segment will amplify by at least 10 times in 2023. More and more companies will jump in. Drone delivery and some bit of activity are expected to happen in air taxis by the end of 2023. The first quarter will be very important for drone deliveries," said Ankit Kumar, founder and chief executive of Skye Air Mobility.

