Drools set to double revenues in 2 years

NEW DELHI :Indian Broiler Group-owned pet food company Drools Pet Food, which claims a market share of 38% in India, has an ambitious target of doubling its business in the country in the next two years. The company, which is likely to close the current fiscal year with a turnover of ₹360 crore, also plans to expand its international footprint across 50 countries, from the current 22, said a top executive. At present, some of the major overseas markets Drools exports to include Australia, Israel and the UAE. It expects to start export to Russia this year and the United States in the next few years, said CEO Shashank Sinha.

