Drools signs Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:38 AM IST
In the past, the company has also collaborated with chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna to launch some products as well as actor Ananya Pandey.
NEW DELHI: Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd., a pet food company owned by Indian Broiler Group, has signed actor Janhvi Kapoor as the face of its brand. The company, in a statement said, it aims to address the irks of pet parents by making their pooches’ meals delicious and well-balanced with a high nutritional value.
