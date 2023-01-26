NEW DELHI: Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd., a pet food company owned by Indian Broiler Group, has signed actor Janhvi Kapoor as the face of its brand. The company, in a statement said, it aims to address the irks of pet parents by making their pooches’ meals delicious and well-balanced with a high nutritional value.

Pet parent Kapoor said she often takes to social media platforms like Instagram to raise concerns over her pet dog Panda’s picky behaviour, often asking fans for ways to her pet’s meal fun and exciting and also healthy. For this, the company said it also invited Kapoor for an interactive session with company’s CEO, Shashank Sinha, to help her.

Kapoor said, “I am excited to be associated with them. They provide a whole range of products using only real chicken. My pooch totally loved it and is enjoying his meals now."

Sinha said, “We take extreme pride in providing healthier living and food habits for pets and addressing the concerns of millions of pet parents. We are delighted to have her onboard. This brand affiliation with Kapoor will further help us educate people about the importance of diet and nutrition."

In the past, the company has also collaborated with chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna to launch some products as well as actor Ananya Pandey.

According to research company Euromonitor International, in 2021, pet food accounted for ₹3,143.03 crore of the market while pet products took ₹558.96 crore of the pie. The industry was growing at 15% CAGR during 2016-2021 but is now projected to grow at 30% CAGR in 2021-26.