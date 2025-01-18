New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): In a transformative shift, around 30 per cent of Indian employers are looking to adopt skills-based hiring practices by removing degree requirements, a significant increase compared to the global figure of 19 per cent, said World Economic Forum (WEF) in its Jobs Report 2025.

The evolving landscape in India reflects broader trends in the global labour market, with a strong focus on technological innovation and diversity in hiring practices, as per the findings.

Digital access geopolitical tensions, and climate-mitigation efforts are the primary trends that will shape the future of India's job market by 2030, according to the WEF.

The WEF added in its report that the companies operating in India are heavily investing in emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, autonomous systems, and energy technologies.

These investments are aligned with the global push toward technological advancement, with Indian employers anticipating a faster adoption of certain technologies compared to their global counterparts.

As per the report, about 35 per cent of companies in India expect semiconductors and computing technologies to transform their operations. It further highlights that about 21 per cent companies are predicting that quantum and encryption technologies will have a similar impact.

The WEF in its report stated that these shifts are expected to create high demand for roles such as Big Data Specialists, AI and Machine Learning Specialists, and Security Management Specialists, which are forecasted to be the fastest-growing job roles in the country.

Companies operating in India are planning to tap into diverse talent pools, with 67 per cent of employers emphasising this strategy, compared to 47 per cent globally in response to the growing demand for specialised skills, as per the findings of the report.

Going further, the report pointed out that digitalisation, climate mitigation and rising cost of living are the key trends expected to impact labour market transformation in Europe over the 2025- 2030 period.